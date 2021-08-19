Packers unveil 1950s-inspired throwback jerseys

Posted by Josh Alper on August 19, 2021, 9:52 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers

The Packers will be sporting a new throwback jersey for their October 24 game against the Washington Football Team.

The team unveiled a new look inspired by uniforms they wore from 1950 to 1953 on Thursday. The Packers have worn blue and gold throwbacks from the 1940s in recent seasons, but the new ones are all green with gold numbers and stripes.

“The 1950s were one of the most interesting times in our organization’s rich history, creating the bridge between two of the greatest eras in pro football,” Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “With the NFL growing rapidly, this time period set the stage for the construction of Lambeau Field and for the team’s success in the 1960s and beyond. We hope our fans enjoy celebrating our history with this new alternate uniform.”

As interesting as the times might have been for the Packers, the 1950-53 years were not successful ones on the field. The team went 14-31-1 under Gene Ronzani and lost their final two games in 1953 after Ronzani retired. We’ll see if they can have more luck in those jerseys this time around.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Packers unveil 1950s-inspired throwback jerseys

  2. Based on that pic, I’d say that uniform is a significant upgrade to their current uniforms… I know some people, actually a lot of people, prefer the “classic” looks, I just dont. The Colts? AWFUL. The Packers? Awful. You get the idea. But there is a fine line between making improvements and ruining the look. Seahawks and Jags are an example of “went too far”. Cleveland had no hope with those colors. Teams like the Ravens, Bucs, Patriots, Dolphins, Texans all have great uniforms. Packers, Colts, Steelers, WFT, Cowboys, meh.

    I know a lot of people are hating this post, and thats fine. Not saying I’m right, I just dont understand the love for many of the “classics”.

  3. Love them! What a rich history this team has, and it should be brought to light. The 50’s were not the best in the golden age for the green and gold so to give that era some pub is long overdue. Great throwbacks. Go Pack Go!!

  4. Those are sweet!

    Best throwback unis in the league. I am not big on throwbacks, but I plan to get a couple of these jerseys. Get ’em autographed, and framed. These are music/sports cave worthy.

    ThePackIsBack

  5. Dominic Torreto says:
    August 19, 2021 at 10:06 am
    Based on that pic, I’d say that uniform is a significant upgrade to their current uniforms… I know some people, actually a lot of people, prefer the “classic” looks, I just dont. The Colts? AWFUL. The Packers? Awful. You get the idea. But there is a fine line between making improvements and ruining the look. Seahawks and Jags are an example of “went too far”. Cleveland had no hope with those colors. Teams like the Ravens, Bucs, Patriots, Dolphins, Texans all have great uniforms. Packers, Colts, Steelers, WFT, Cowboys, meh.

    I know a lot of people are hating this post, and thats fine. Not saying I’m right, I just dont understand the love for many of the “classics”.

    ————

    Dang, you really think all of the league’s worst uniforms are great, huh? Texans, Ravens, and Patriots?? Lol

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.