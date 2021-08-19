Panthers sign Marquel Harrell

Getty Images

The Panthers announced a couple of roster moves on Thursday morning.

Offensive lineman Marquel Harrell has signed a contract with the team and been added to the 85-man roster. Wide receiver Micah Simon was cut to create space for Harrell in Carolina.

Harrell was undrafted out of Auburn last year and signed with the Bills. He spent time on Buffalo’s practice squad during the regular season and had a brief stint on the Raiders’ roster during the offseason.

With Harrell on board, the Panthers are currently carrying six guards.

Simon played 12 snaps in the Panthers’ first preseason game. He was targeted twice, but did not catch a pass.