Preston Williams, Elandon Roberts coming off PUP list for Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins will have a couple more players available to practice on Thursday than they had earlier this week.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports that wide receiver Preston Williams and linebacker Elandon Roberts are both coming off of the physically unable to perform list. They were the only two players on the list in Miami.

Williams missed the second half of last season with a foot injury and also had a stint on the COVID-19 list since training camp opened. He tore his ACL during the 2019 season, so better health would be a welcome development for the wideout.

Roberts hurt his knee late in the 2020 season. He re-signed with the Dolphins in March.