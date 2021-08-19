Report: Teams have called Eagles about a trade for Andre Dillard

Getty Images

The Eagles made Andre Dillard the 22nd overall choice in 2019. He has started four games and played 339 offensive snaps since, and Jordan Mailata appears the favorite to beat out Dillard for the left tackle job.

So what do the Eagles do with Dillard?

Teams have inquired about Dillard’s availability in a trade, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles, though, likely wouldn’t get much for Dillard. On Tuesday, the Panthers traded offensive tackle Greg Little to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Dillard strained his right knee last week and is considered week to week. He likely won’t return before the season opener. Last season, Dillard didn’t play a game as he dealt with a strained ligament in his right knee and then a season-ending biceps tear.

McLane reports the injuries are a “major obstacle” to any trade.

It doesn’t make sense for the Eagles to move on now, when compensation is low, and Dillard has base salaries of only $1.6 million and $2.2 million over the next two seasons. In addition, as McLane points out, Howie Roseman, who drafted Dillard, remains the General Manager.

So it makes more sense for the Eagles to hang onto Dillard for now and wait to see if he can stay healthy and perhaps develop into the player they thought he was going to become when they drafted him.