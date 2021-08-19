Saints reverse course, will issue refunds to season-ticket holders who resist vaccine or COVID test

August 19, 2021
The City of New Orleans has decided to limit attendance at Saints games to fans who have been vaccinated or who test negative for COVID prior to entering the venue. The Saints had decided not to issue refunds to season-ticket holders inclined to do neither.

The Saints have now reversed course. The team announced on Thursday that refunds will be made available, if requests are made by Tuesday, August 24 at 4:00 p.m. local time.

“We have received less than 120 requests for ticket refunds as of this morning and, following media inquiries and recent articles about refund policies, we have received thousands of calls from interested fans wanting to purchase any season tickets made available by current season ticket holders seeking refunds,” the Saints said in a statement. “Our preference is to have these loyal fans in the seats rather than see these additional tickets be made available to visiting fans via the secondary market.”

Refunds will have a consequence, however. The season-ticket account will be canceled, and the tickets will be made available to the next person on the waiting list. Thus, for people who want to keep their season tickets but who decline to be vaccinated or tested, they’ll need to try to sell their tickets, one game at a time, through the available digital channels.

The change in policy from the Saints comes after Louisiana attorney Jeff Landry expressed concern about the refusal to issue refunds to people who purchased their tickets before the policy was announced.

5 responses to “Saints reverse course, will issue refunds to season-ticket holders who resist vaccine or COVID test

  1. Can’t believe they tried to refuse refunds in the first place, when you are materially changing the conditions of entry after purchase you are breaching contract law.

  2. Great move as you can eliminate the low iq portion of your fanbase this way.

    Vacc cards should be shown for access to any public venue in this country at this point. It should be like having car insurance. If you don’t have it, you’re under arrest.

    Tired of selfish people trying to ruin our society.

  3. Interesting how the headline uses the word “resist” as opposed to “decline.” Makes the Saints sound like they are strong-arming everyone into showing their papers. Then again, that could be the intent….

  4. How magnanimous of them.( SARCASM)
    Still tyrants by cancelling the account holder if getting a refund.

  5. I think NFL games are going to be better than ever in person this year. I’m vaccinated and won’t have to worry about the sick ones. Because I did what they told me to do. Suffering is a choice. It’s time to tailgate!

