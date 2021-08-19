Sam Darnold set for preseason debut this weekend

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold quipped about having plenty of experience getting hit in the preseason when asked on Wednesday about the importance of playing in games this summer, but said it is “important to a certain extent” to get some game action ahead of the regular season.

Darnold didn’t get any action in the team’s first preseason game, but the team is taking a different approach for this Saturday’s game against the Ravens.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Thursday that he is leaning toward putting Darnold in the lineup to take his first game snaps since being acquired in an offseason trade. The snaps would be limited as Rhule indicated it will be a cameo appearance for the quarterback.

Other Panthers starters are in the same boat, so Saturday should provide a first glimpse at the kind of team they’ll put on the field this season.