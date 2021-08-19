Texans cut Brandon Dunn

Getty Images

The Texans are releasing veteran defensive tackle Brandon Dunn, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

“It’s the business,” Dunn told Wilson. “You’ve got to take the punches and roll with it. Nothing we can do about it. It’s a business. Things happen for a reason. We keep going forward.”

Dunn fractured his hip late last season but had made a full recovery, declaring himself 100 percent last month.

Dunn signed a new three-year contract with the Texans in the 2020 offseason and had played all 13 games before his injury against the Bears in December. He saw action on 451 defensive snaps and 67 on special teams last season and totaled 26 tackles, a fumble recovery and three quarterback hits.

Dunn began his career with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, signing out of the University of Louisville in 2014. The Texans signed him off the Bears’ practice squad in 2015.

He has totaled 114 tackles, one sack and eight tackles for loss in his career.