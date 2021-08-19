Trent Williams out the rest of this week after having knee drained

Getty Images

49ers left tackle Trent Williams‘ knee injury in practice early this week didn’t have anyone in the organization “overly concerned” about his status, but it will wind up keeping him out of action for the rest of this week.

Williams has had some swelling in his knee over the last few days and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Thursday that he had it drained as a result. Williams will not work for the rest of this week, including Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Shanahan said that the expectation is that Williams will be able to return to action next week and that there’s no doubt about Williams being ready for their Week 1 game against the Lions.

Williams started all 14 games he played after being traded to the 49ers last year.