Washington president says they haven’t identified a list of eight potential names

Getty Images

The Washington Football team will pick a new name in 2022. Recently, speculation has emerged that the team has narrowed the list to eight options, thanks to a “Making the Brand” video created by the organization.

Not so, says team president Jason Wright.

Wright confirmed that the team is working toward selecting three final choices. Wright explained that the eight names shown in the video are “just a selection of names that happened to show up” in the segment.

The eight names that made it into the video are Armada, Brigade, Commanders, Defenders, Presidents, RedHogs, RedWolves, and Washington Football Team.

Although most assume that WFT won’t be the next name, what if they have a special season in 2021. (They definitely could.) A serious run at the Super Bowl, or at a minimum their first appearance in the conference championship since 1991, could be enough to cement WFT as the team name.