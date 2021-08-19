Xavien Howard focused on “knocking some rust off” against Falcons this weekend

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard didn’t hit the ground running at training camp this summer as he didn’t do much work while trying to get a revised contract or a trade to a team that would give him one.

Howard got the contract a little over a week ago and has stepped up his work at practice since that agreement was put in place. He didn’t play in the team’s first preseason game, but has gotten a lot of reps in joint practices with the Falcons this week and is looking forward to doing even more work in this Saturday’s game against Atlanta.

“I’m just focused on just getting better out here, knocking some rust off and just getting back to the movement,” Howard said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

That process worked well for Howard on Thursday as he intercepted one Matt Ryan pass and tipped another that safety Jevon Holland pulled in for another takeaway. If that’s a sign of things to come this year, the Dolphins will be pleased that they worked things out with Howard in a way that allowed him to remain in Miami.