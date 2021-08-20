Aaron Rodgers “definitely” would have accepted Jeopardy hosting gig, which suddenly is open again

August 20, 2021
The news has broken that the Mike Richards era is over as Jeopardy! host. (There was one?) Now, the producers will pivot to looking for a replacement to the replacement for Alex Trebeck.

They don’t to look very far for someone who will do it.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, in an interview taped before Richards stepped down, that Rodgers would have taken the job, if it had been offered to him.

“Yes, I definitely would have [accepted the job],” Rodgers said. “I mean, if they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah, for sure.”

Presumably, Rodgers would accept the job if it were offered to him again. Maybe it will be. Maybe that would be enough to get him to decide to walk away from football after the 2021 season.

  2. Does anyone else find it funny that the Pack have sunk so low as to have QB1 be a fallback spot to a game show host position? Titletown, eh? Bwahahaha!

  4. Thought Rodgers was one of the worst guest hosts they brought in, TBH. Definitely hope it’s not him.

  7. I think this is really impressive, on the level of Strahan becoming a national morning show host. What an awesome retirement gig, and a completely different industry, at the top of that pyramid, replacing a legend. It’s the equivalent of being a career businessman/celebrity and suddenly becoming president of the United States.

    Like the man or not – and whether you think he’s a good show host (or POTUS) or not – from a career assessment move it is 100% baller. Good job outta Aaron Rodgers.

  8. I’ve been an avid Jeopardy fan for years and have been following the potential candidates pretty closely, and was pretty disappointed when they gave it to that EP, and am now pretty happy he’s stepping down. Not only for the controversy surrounding him, but I thought he was pretty boring and not even close to a shortlist of candidates I would have preferred.

    I think Rodgers did pretty well as guest host, he started out a bit shaky but turned it up and put in a pretty good performance. Given that, in addition to his fame/intrigue, I think he’d make a decent host, but he’s not who I would choose if I had preference. I’m kinda sick of the posturing over “Strategy” and “Excitement” over gimmicky candidates that should be chosen. I think the obvious and clearly best choice for permanent host is Ken Jennings. He’s smart, candid, loves and respects the game itself, and he can be quick witted and funny in a very similar manner that Trebek could. Add that to the fact that Trebek had the utmost respect for Jennings and left him his Cufflinks from his time as host, it seems obvious that Jennings would even be Trebek’s choice. I think they need to stop looking deep for gimmick hosts, and just go with the guy who was best at it, which to me was clearly Ken Jennings.

  9. Why give it a rest? It’s freaking hilarious what this drama queen creates. I’m enjoying it!

  10. I personally enjoyed the two weeks Aaron hosted Jeopardy and it helped raise money for a good cause, but there are far too many more qualified candidates for producers to seriously consider.
    LeVar Burton and Mayim Bialik did very well and definitely seem like good choices.

  11. What a mess to have all those guest hosts audition only to go the lamest route possible by picking the producer only to see him land in hot water instantly. But Rodgers’ ratings were among the worst of any guest host so he was never going to get that gig.

