Aaron Rodgers “definitely” would have accepted Jeopardy hosting gig, which suddenly is open again

Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

The news has broken that the Mike Richards era is over as Jeopardy! host. (There was one?) Now, the producers will pivot to looking for a replacement to the replacement for Alex Trebeck.

They don’t to look very far for someone who will do it.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, in an interview taped before Richards stepped down, that Rodgers would have taken the job, if it had been offered to him.

“Yes, I definitely would have [accepted the job],” Rodgers said. “I mean, if they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah, for sure.”

Presumably, Rodgers would accept the job if it were offered to him again. Maybe it will be. Maybe that would be enough to get him to decide to walk away from football after the 2021 season.