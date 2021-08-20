Baker Mayfield: I don’t care what the doubters say

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has always played with an edge.

It’s part of what propelled him to becoming the No. 1 overall pick back in 2018.

Even as Mayfield helped lead the Browns to their best season in decades and is expected to eventually receive a lucrative contract extension, the quarterback still receives plenty of criticism. On Friday, the signal-caller dismissed those who may think he’s not worth the long-term investment.

“I don’t care what the doubters say,” Mayfield said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal. “You have to have self-confidence. You have to trust the people in your corner. It goes along with setting expectations. You set your own. You live up to that standard. You have to hold yourself accountable to that every day. That’s the key to it. If you get caught up on the outside and listen to the B.S., then I’d probably be done. So I just focus on me and get better every day.”

Though Mayfield acknowledged he’s aware of the outside criticism to a certain extent, he doesn’t pay so much attention that it affects the way he does his job.

“I’m able to internalize that and realize I have to have an edge every single day to be the best version of me for these guys and be a leader of this franchise,” Mayfield said, “but at the same time, do my job first.”

Because the Browns picked up Mayfield’s fifth-year option in the spring, there isn’t a true urgency to get him extended immediately. But whenever that near-inevitable contract comes to fruition, Mayfield will be able to laugh his doubters all the way to the bank.