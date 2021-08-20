Browns lose Jacob Phillips to torn biceps tendon

Getty Images

Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills sees better things ahead of him in his second NFL season, but another member of the 2020 draft class is set to miss all of the upcoming season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that linebacker Jacob Phillips tore his biceps tendon. Phillips was a third-round pick last year.

Phillips played nine games and made three starts as a rookie. He had 25 tackles and a quarterback hit in those appearances. He started the preseason opener and had one tackle in 23 defensive snaps.

Mack Wilson, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Elijah Lee, and Malcolm Smith are still on hand at linebacker in Cleveland.