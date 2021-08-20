Browns sign Montrel Meander

Getty Images

The Browns lost linebacker Jacob Phillips to a torn biceps tendon this week and they’re doubling up on new additions to the depth chart as they move forward without him.

The team announced the previously reported signing of Willie Harvey on Friday afternoon and added word of their agreement with Montrel Meander as well.

Meander is a familiar face around the Browns facility. He signed with them as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and he spent time on their practice squad during each of the last three seasons. He made his regular season debut last season and played 45 special teams snaps in four games for Cleveland.

The Browns also announced that they have waived running back Corey Taylor and wide receiver JoJo Ward in order to keep the roster at 85 players.