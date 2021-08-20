Cardinals assistant Steve Heiden won’t coach tonight due to COVID protocols

Getty Images

The Cardinals will be without a pair of their assistant coaches for their Friday night preseason matchup with the Chiefs.

According to Tom Pelissero and Peter Schrager of NFL Media, tight ends coach Steve Heiden and an unnamed defensive assistant will miss the exhibition contest due to COVID-19 protocols.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has previously stated that the Cardinals’ coaching staff is fully vaccinated. Darren Urban of the team’s website confirmed on Friday afternoon that both coaches have received their shots.

The team has not announced who will absorb the duties of the coaches for the contest.

The Cardinals currently have three players on their covid list: receiver Andy Isabella, defensive end Jordan Phillips, and offensive lineman Justin Pugh. On Thursday, Pugh called for daily testing of both vaccinated and unvaccinated players because he tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.