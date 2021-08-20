Cardinals claim Luq Barcoo off waivers

Getty Images

The Cardinals had a couple of roster spots open up with offensive lineman Justin Pugh and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips going on the COVID-19 reserve list and they filled one of them on Friday.

Cornerback Luq Barcoo was claimed off of waivers and added to the 85-man roster. Barcoo was dropped by the Jaguars on Thursday when they activated safety Daniel Thomas from the COVID list.

Barcoo played in three games for the Jags last season. He had 10 tackles while playing 152 defensive snaps and starting one contest.

The Cardinals also have wide receiver Andy Isabella on the COVID reserve list. Tight ends coach Steve Heiden and another defensive assistant will miss Friday night’s game against the Chiefs due to COVID protocols.