David Njoku wants a contract extension with Browns

Getty Images

Tight end David Njoku wanted out of Cleveland at one point, but he’s singing a different tune this summer.

Njoku told reporters on Friday that he was instructing his agent to have conversations with the team about a contract extension. The 2017 first-round pick is playing out the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.

Njoku’s agent Malki Kawa suggested things were going this way last weekend when he told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he thinks Njoku wants to be with the Browns for the long term. The tight end went back and forth about his desire to be traded in 2020 and it seems he’s finally made up his mind.

It’s unclear if the Browns feel the same way. Njoku caught 19 passes for 213 yards last season, which put him behind Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant in the pecking order at tight end. Hooper signed a four-year deal as a free agent last year shortly before the Browns made Bryant a fourth-round pick, so keeping Njoku may not prove to be a priority in Cleveland.