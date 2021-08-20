Dee Eskridge getting used to early wake-up calls for extra work with Russell Wilson

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks top draft pick Dee Eskridge missed close to the first three weeks of training camp due to an ailing toe. Now that he’s back on the practice field for Seattle after coming off the physically unable to perform list, Eskridge is working to get up to speed quickly.

His efforts to catch-up have included some early wake-up calls to get some extra work in with quarterback Russell Wilson.

“It’s what I got to do. It hurts to get up that early,’’ Eskridge said. “But it’s worth it in the long run.”

Eskridge said he’s been setting his alarm for 5:15 a.m. so that he can get to the team’s facility to workout with Wilson by 6 a.m.

“It’s been great,” Eskridge said. “Me and him are building our relationship. We come here as soon as the sun comes up. … A lot of the little tendencies that he does when it comes to how we do things at the wide receiver position. Some of the plays, some of the signals. Stuff like that.

“We just had a conversation. I went to him and we were just talking about some things, about how I could get better in certain areas. And then he had mentioned that he came here at 5:50 (a.m.). So ever since then I’ve been here at 5:50 with him doing that.”

Eskridge said he’d been dealing with inflammation in his toe that had kept him sidelined after the issue surfaced during the offseason. He worked with the equipment staff to change shoe styles, size and sock combinations that keep his foot from slipping inside the shoe and exacerbating the injury any longer.

Eskridge admitted that he thought there was a chance he was getting a bit left behind having to watch through the first three weeks. However, he said he feels comfortable with the offense at the moment and that the issues with his toe are behind so he can just push forward now that he’s back at practice.

“There was some pressure at first,” Eskridge said. “That tells you what type of organization this is because they constantly encouraged me, telling me there is no pressure. The only pressure that is present is the one I’m putting on myself. So credit to Pete Carroll and all the guys that just allowed me to get healthy and be a part of this team.”