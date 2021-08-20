DeMeco Ryans: Once Nick Bosa clears mental hurdle, I think he’ll be better than 2019

Getty Images

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is ramping things up as the regular season grows closer and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans likes what he’s seen thus far.

Bosa has not done team drills yet this summer, but Ryans said that he appears to have the same speed and explosiveness he did before he tore his ACL last season. Ryans thinks the last step for Bosa to be all the way back will have to do with his mind rather than his body and he has a lot of confidence in what it will look like when Ryans gets there.

“On the side, it looks really good,” Ryans said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “I’ll say that his drills, all the individual stuff that he’s doing, he’s looking fast, he’s looking explosive. So it’s just a matter of any time guys come back off of injury, the biggest hurdle is always just mentally. Like just falling on the ground and getting up and understanding that you’re OK. So most guys just have to go through that process. Once he goes through that and sees that he’s fine, then I think he’s going to be better than he was his rookie year.”

Bosa is expected to do more at practice next week and all signs point to him being back on the edge of the 49ers defense come Week 1 against the Lions.