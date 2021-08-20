DeVonta Smith says his knee feels good after preseason debut

Getty Images

Eagles rookie receiver Devonta Smith made his preseason debut on Thursday night after missing the first preseason game with a knee injury, and he said the knee held up well to live game action.

“I think I’m right on schedule,” Smith said. “I felt good. I just kept attacking rehab. Right now, I’m feeling good.”

For the Eagles, there wasn’t a lot to feel good about in a 35-0 loss to the Patriots. Smith had two catches for 19 yards but admitted there were a couple of other catches he should have made.

“I know what I did wrong,” Smith said. “I gotta focus on catching the ball. I mean, that’s all it is. Just taking my eyes away too early. I mean, there’s nothing else to it. Those are plays I’ve gotta make.”

The Eagles selected Smith, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, with the 10th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. They have very high hopes that he’ll make the plays he has to make.