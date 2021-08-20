Dolphins activate Sam Eguavoen off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Dolphins have gained some depth back at linebacker.

Miami announced on Friday that the team has activated Sam Eguavoen off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Eguavoen went on the list on Wednesday.

Eguavoen has been with the Dolphins since 2019. He’s appeared in the last 32 games for Miami with seven starts. He mainly played on special teams last season, but has 3.5 career sacks.

Eguavoen also played three seasons for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL.

As a corresponding roster move, Miami waived cornerback Terrell Bonds. The Dolphins signed him to a futures deal in January. Bonds appeared in four games with one start for the Ravens last year.