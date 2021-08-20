Fully vaccinated Barry Sanders is symptom-free after testing positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders can speak first-hand about how well the COVID-19 vaccines work.

Sanders revealed today that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, he’s fully vaccinated, and like most people who are fully vaccinated and get exposed to the coronavirus, he feels fine.

“Despite being double vaccinated, wearing a mask, and taking all the precautions I could,” Sanders wrote on Twitter, “I tested positive for COVID. I don’t have any symptoms, but am staying in until I get the green light from the Docs. I will be ready to go for @49ers on 9/12 @Lions.”

(Lions fans will be disappointed to learn that when Sanders says he will be ready to go for Week One, he does not mean he’ll be coming out of retirement.)

Sanders’ comments serve as a reminder of how important it is for everyone to get vaccinated. The vaccines make you less likely to catch COVID-19, but if you do catch it while fully vaccinated you’re unlikely to get very sick and virtually assured of not dying. Sanders did the responsible thing and is in good health because of it.