Fully vaccinated Barry Sanders is symptom-free after testing positive for COVID-19

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 20, 2021, 10:28 AM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Detroit Lions - NFL
Getty Images

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders can speak first-hand about how well the COVID-19 vaccines work.

Sanders revealed today that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, he’s fully vaccinated, and like most people who are fully vaccinated and get exposed to the coronavirus, he feels fine.

“Despite being double vaccinated, wearing a mask, and taking all the precautions I could,” Sanders wrote on Twitter, “I tested positive for COVID. I don’t have any symptoms, but am staying in until I get the green light from the Docs. I will be ready to go for @49ers on 9/12 @Lions.”

(Lions fans will be disappointed to learn that when Sanders says he will be ready to go for Week One, he does not mean he’ll be coming out of retirement.)

Sanders’ comments serve as a reminder of how important it is for everyone to get vaccinated. The vaccines make you less likely to catch COVID-19, but if you do catch it while fully vaccinated you’re unlikely to get very sick and virtually assured of not dying. Sanders did the responsible thing and is in good health because of it.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Fully vaccinated Barry Sanders is symptom-free after testing positive for COVID-19

  1. He still slipped up somehwere along the line. If you follow the protocols of the pandemic and are vaccinated, the vaccine works very well.

  2. Amen Barry!

    Almost everyone reading this is walking around with polio, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, and tetanus vaccines–often multiple doses. Most have chicken pox vaccination, most influenza seasonal shots, and many shingles vaccinated. Many readers have gotten shots to travel overseas.

    And yet getting a COVID vaccine is somehow violating one’s freedom? What?!

    Full FDA approval pending any day now. Excuses fully gone. (Have some conspiracy opposition to the FDA? Then throw out all your Rx meds, including hypertension, GERD, cholesterol, and ED–and stay away from hospitals permanently if you’re so tough.)

    Stop being a breeding ground for more variants. Get vaccinated. Welcome to the human family. Live your best life.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.