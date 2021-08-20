Jason Croom believed to have season-ending knee injury

Getty Images

Eagles tight end Jason Croom left Thursday night’s game in the first half with a knee injury and it looks like that will be the last time we see him on the field in 2021.

Croom needed to be carted off with an air cast on his leg, which suggested he suffered a major injury and word on Friday is that it was as bad as it looked. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Croom’s injury is believed to be season-ending and he will have an MRI to confirm that diagnosis.

Croom joined the Eagles practice squad last September and he was elevated to the active roster to play in four games. He caught one pass for a three-yard touchdown and had 22 catches for 259 yards and a touchdown in 15 games with the Bills in 2018.

Tyree Jackson was also injured this week, so the Eagles are left with Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers, and Jack Stoll at tight end.