Jets sign Bennett Jackson, put Zane Lewis on IR

USA TODAY Sports

Carl Lawson‘s ruptured Achilles dominated the headlines, but the Jets had two defensive players suffer season-ending injuries during Thursday’s joint practice with the Packers.

Safety Zane Lewis tore his patellar tendon during the session and the Jets announced his fate at the same time as they revealed the severity of Lawson’s injury.

On Friday, they moved Lewis, who first signed with the team in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, out of Air Force to injured reserve. They also announced that they have brought back safety Bennett Jackson.

Jackson was cut by the team on August 17, but makes a quick return due to the changed circumstances in the secondary. He played 48 special teams snaps for the team in six appearances over the last two seasons and was credited with two tackles.