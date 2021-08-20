Larry Fitzgerald doesn’t have “the urge to play right now”

Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald remains a free agent. For now.

The star receiver said he isn’t coming back anytime soon but didn’t rule out a return at some point this season.

“I just don’t have the urge to play right now,” Fitzgerald said Friday on his SiriusXM show “Let’s Go” with Jim Gray. “I don’t know how I’ll feel in September, October, November moving forward, but I just, today, I just don’t have the urge, and I think I have to be respectful of that. Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do.”

Fitzgerald, who turns 38 at the end of the month, played 17 seasons in Arizona. He made 11 Pro Bowls and, in 2008, Fitzgerald earned his only All-Pro honor.

For all he has accomplished, Fitzgerald has never won a ring. If he decides he wants to play an 18th season, Fitzgerald could wait until late in the season to sign with a contender.