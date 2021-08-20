Multiple reports link Raiders departures to financial irregularities

August 20, 2021
The Raiders have seen a variety of front-office employees exit the team in recent weeks, headlined by team president Marc Badain. The moves have sparked plenty of speculation regarding the reasons for the departures, and some reporters have begun to get to the bottom of the situation.

Front Office Sports reported last week that the team had launched an internal investigation. This week, Front Office Sports reported that the departures arose from “significant financial irregularities that allegedly stretched back more than a decade.”

Mike Ozanian of Forbes has reported that the Raiders “are facing very big tax implications from money not reported as income” during their time in Oakland, and that this is the reason for some of the various resignations.

Jason Cole contends that the issue arises from “approximately $200 million in income/loan accrual from a 1995 loan that Oakland/Alameda County made to the Raiders that was never repaid because it was supposedly non-recoverable.” Cole says that the Raiders ultimately could owe state and federal taxes on the amount.

The moment a loan becomes forgiven it typically becomes income. So if the Raiders didn’t pay taxes when the loan was forgiven (per Cole, that apparently happened in 2013) and the forgiven loan counts as income, the Raiders owed taxes from the moment of forgiveness.

The size of the check(s) that Raiders owner Mark Davis has to write currently isn’t known. It’s safe to guess that it won’t be a small amount. Indeed, it’s apparently big enough to result in multiple employees exiting stage left.

  1. This is astonishing if true. Income tax from loan forgiveness is something any corporate accountant or tax attorney knows. It’s just so basic that I would definitely fire anybody who let this slide, and the guy should be unemployable after a screwup like that.

  3. Whether you’re Pete Rose, Willie Nelson, Al Capone, or the Raiders… you gotta pay them taxes.

  4. Mark, there’s one quick “surefire” way to get that money back. Put it all on black.

  5. With the pandemic and teams hemmhoraging cash, this is a complete disaster.

    You have to wonder how soon Davis will need to sell.

  6. Looking forward to hearing where this goes. My guess is this may be just the tip of the iceberg. Imbezzlement would not be a surprise.

  8. While I agree with what remizak said above, someone probably let it slide (maybe because the Raiders were always cash tight). Then it got too late, and they just hoped it would be forgotten. Negligent, borderline criminal, but sloppy/stupid stuff happens even at big outfits.
    Taxes and penalties will probably be as large as the forgiven amount, so a bad deal for everyone.

  9. It sounds crazy but with the tax breaks they get in Nevada now any large penalty they may incur will most likely be offset with in 5 years. worst case scenario Raiders pay 40 million in back taxes, that’s 10 luxury boxes that don’t go in the kitty. They will be fine.

