N’Keal Harry has no structural damage to shoulder

Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry got good news from tests on his shoulder today.

Harry has no structural damage and will need only rest for the shoulder injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

After Thursday night’s game, Harry was seen in a shoulder sling as a result of landing hard on his left shoulder when he tried to catch a deep ball from Mac Jones late in the first half.

Harry has not performed up to expectations in his first two seasons since going to the Patriots in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, and before training camp he requested a trade. His injury may complicate any potential trade talks, but it doesn’t appear that it will affect him into the season.