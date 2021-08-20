Packers sign Damon Hazelton

Getty Images

The Packers announced the addition of a new wide receiver on Friday.

Damon Hazelton agreed to a contract with the team. The Packers waived cornerback Dominique Martin in a corresponding move.

Hazelton signed with the Texans after going undrafted out of Missouri this year, but Houston waived him a little over a week ago. Hazelton also played for Virginia Tech and Ball State en route to 163 catches for 2,231 yards and 21 touchdowns at the collegiate level.

The Packers now have 12 wide receivers on their roster. That number could come down this week as the Packers join the other 31 teams in the league in cutting their rosters to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon.