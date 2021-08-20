Saints signing Jeff Heath

Getty Images

The Saints worked out a pair of veteran safeties Friday. They are signing one of them.

Amie Just of The Times-Picayune reports the Saints have agreed to terms with Jeff Heath. The team also worked out Andrew Sendejo.

Heath has remained a free agent since the Raiders released him May 4.

Heath, 30, was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 10 last season with the Raiders when he made two interceptions in a victory over the Broncos.

He signed a two-year deal worth up to $8 million with the Raiders last offseason after spending seven seasons with the Cowboys.

Heath played 13 games for Las Vegas last season, missing three with a concussion. He made 37 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups.

In eight seasons, Heath has 383 tackles, 11 interceptions, five forced fumbles and 28 pass breakups in 119 games.