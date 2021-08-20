Urban Meyer has a timetable in mind for naming the starting quarterback

Getty Images

Gardner Minshew knows, barring an injury to Trevor Lawrence, he more than likely is not going to start a game for the Jaguars this season. Yet, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer still isn’t naming the No. 1 overall choice the starting quarterback, continuing a “competition” for the job.

Meyer has a timetable in mind for when he wants to name a starter. He would prefer that be after this weekend’s preseason game and before the final preseason game.

“In theory, it could [take until the final preseason game], but I would rather not,” Meyer said Friday.

Lawrence will play more this week than he did last week against the Browns when the Clemson product saw 15 snaps. Lawrence went 6-of-9 for 71 yards and took two sacks.

He needs more work.

“We’ve got to get him some reps,” Meyer said.

When asked if that meant more practice reps, too, Meyer said, “Just if he wins it, which that hasn’t happened yet. So as soon as that happens, you give him the one reps, all one reps.”

Meyer’s comments reiterated what offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said Thursday about Lawrence and Minshew continuing to split first-team reps.

The real question, though, is: How long will Minshew remain in Jacksonville? The Jaguars obviously haven’t gotten an offer to their liking yet, so they need to keep proping up and showing off Minshew.