Which teams have no chance to make the playoffs?

USA TODAY Sports

Friday’s PFT Live included a draft in which Charean Williams and I were asking for trouble.

We picked six teams (three each) that we believe have no chance to make the playoffs. While it’s easy to identify one or two (they know who they are, along with everyone else), coming up with six that won’t play beyond Week Eighteen no matter what is risky.

So, at the risk of getting the @OldTakesExposed treatment come January, have a look at our selections for the six teams that have no chance to make it to the playoffs in 2021.

Then, put your own list of teams that you think have no chance in the comments.

PFT Live debuts every Monday morning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacock and SiriusXM 211, with a re-air at 9:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Clips from the show are posted to YouTube and are connected to the many daily items posted at PFT.