With Mitch Trubisky coming to Chicago, Tarik Cohen says fans who boo him are lame weirdos

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 20, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT
The Bears host the Bills in a preseason game on Saturday in Chicago, and that means Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will play in front of the same fans who cheered him at times and booed him at others for four years. Bears running back Tarik Cohen hopes Bears fans will cheer when Trubisky takes the field.

Cohen wrote on Twitter that he does not approve of booing his former teammate.

“If you boo Mitch tomorrow you a lame and a weirdo,” Cohen wrote.

Cohen’s preferences aside, Trubisky will undoubtedly get plenty of boos from the crowd at Soldier Field on Saturday. Trubisky had a frustrating four-year tenure in Chicago, and Bears fans will take out their frustrations the first time Trubisky walks onto the field.

  1. I don’t understand all the hate towards Mitch. H didn’t do THAT bad a job, IMO. And yes – Tarik’s right. The idiots who would boo Mitch are lame! Get behind the boys and BEAR DOWN!

  2. Tarik is correct. Mitch is a young kid trying to carve out a career in a tough tough profession. He’s got a chance for a new start — wishing the best for him. In Chicago, the results were not there, but he showed himself to be a tough kid and a hard worker. That’s everything you can ask for.

  3. Trubisky is content to be a career backup in this league. It’s a shame because I think he had a shot of competing for a starting job. He would have had a shot to compete for a starting job in places like Carolina, New Orleans, Pittsburgh.

  4. Freedom of speech works both ways. Let them boo. Trubisky has moved on. They should too.

  5. I agree with Cohen. It wasn’t Trubisky’s fault that Pace is an idiot who passed on 2 franchise quarterbacks to draft him.

  7. I see no reason to boo him as Mitch Trubisky the former Bears QB, only to boo him to the extent you boo any opposing QB. Unless you’re in MN when home team fans can boo the team’s present starting QB as well as the opposing one.

