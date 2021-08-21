As Carson Wentz heals, Sam Ehlinger starts in preseason Week Two

Getty Images

The Colts are holding out hope that quarterback Carson Wentz will be back for Week One against the Seahawks. Rookie sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger is holding out hope that, if Wentz can’t go, Ehlinger will get the start.

Ehlinger will start Saturday night’s preseason game at Minnesota. Jacob Eason will serve as the second option.

After Wentz suffered a foot injury that required surgery nearly three weeks ago, Eason became the top option to play if Wentz can’t. Ehlinger then gained momentum — and snaps — which either says good things about Ehlinger or bad things about Eason or a little of both.

If Wentz can’t go, the sooner the Colts pick a starter from Eason and Ehlinger, the sooner they can get whoever will play ready to go. Whoever plays quarterback will have their work cut out for them; the Colts start with the Seahawks, Rams, at Titans, at Dolphins, and at Ravens before catching a short breather against the Texans — followed by games against the 49ers and Titans.