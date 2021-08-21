Austin Blythe had hernia surgery recently

USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs center Austin Blythe will be recovering from an injury heading into Week 1 of the regular season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Blythe recently had hernia surgery. Pelissero adds that he’s expected to be ready for the opener as he was given a three-week recovery timeline, but it could be a close call given the timing of the operation.

Blythe is listed as the backup to second-round pick Creed Humphrey on the Chiefs depth chart. Nick Allegretti and Darryl Williams have been getting snaps with Blythe out of recent practice sessions.

Blythe signed with the Chiefs in April after spending the last four seasons with the Rams.