Ben Burr-Kirven carted off with knee injury

Getty Images

Ben Burr-Kirven‘s night didn’t last long.

The Seahawks’ third-year linebacker injured his knee on the opening kickoff.

He stayed on the ground, tended to by the team’s medical staff, while grabbing the hand of a teammate. Burr-Kirven limped on one leg to the waiting cart that took him to the training room.

The Seahawks immediately ruled out Burr-Kirven with a knee injury.

Burr-Kirven had played all 32 possible games in his first two seasons after the Seahawks made him a fifth-round choice.

He was a core special teams player, with 599 special teams snaps and 14 on defense in his career.