Court issues arrest warrant for Clinton Portis over unpaid child support

Former NFL running back Clinton Portis made $43 million during his career. He’s currently facing imprisonment over failure to pay child support.

According to Jennifer Cabrera of the Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle, a court order has been issued for the arrest of Portis. He has failed, based on court documents inspected by the Chronicle, to make a single payment on a monthly obligation of $1,937 for a child born in March 2015.

The court reportedly found that Portis owes $147,962.49, plus interest. The court also concluded, per the Chronicle, that Portis has “the means and ability to pay, has guaranteed income, and has substantial retirement assets.”

Portis filed for bankruptcy protection in 2015. Child-support obligations generally cannot be discharged, however. And there’s no indication that the amount owed by Portis was in any way diminished by his bankruptcy filing.

The nine-year NFL veteran, who played for Denver and Washington, has more immediate legal issues. His trial on criminal fraud charges is scheduled to begin in a federal court in Kentucky on Monday, August 23. Portis is accused of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud in connection with the health plan available to retired NFL players.