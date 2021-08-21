Dan Quinn, Carlos Watkins not at Saturday’s game under COVID-19 protocols

Getty Images

The Cowboys sent defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins home from the stadium Saturday night before kickoff.

The team announced both will not participate “out of an abundance of caution under the guidelines of the NFL’s COVID-related protocols.”

The Cowboys’ medical staff will reevaluate Quinn and Watkins on Sunday.

Secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is calling plays in Quinn’s place.

The Cowboys also announced the vaccination rate for their player roster is 93 percent, while 100 percent of the team’s football staff is fully vaccinated.