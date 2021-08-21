Former Titans G.M. Floyd Reese dies at 73

Getty Images

Former Titans General Manager Floyd Reese died at 73 on Saturday.

Reese joined the Oilers as a linebackers coach in 1986 and moved into the personnel department as an assistant G.M. in 1990. He moved up to the General Manager job in 1994 and remained with the organization through the 2006 season. He would work for ESPN after leaving the Titans and joined the Patriots as a senior advisor from 2009 to 2013.

The Titans made their only Super Bowl experience during Reese’s tenure and the team announced his addition to their Ring of Honor earlier this year.

“This is a sad day for our Titans family,” Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “I would like to send along my deepest condolences to Floyd’s wife, Sally, to his children, grandchildren and extended family. Floyd spent over two decades with our franchise in a variety of roles – position coach, assistant general manager and ultimately, general manager – and he excelled at all of them. As general manager, he built a team that saw sustained success and helped guide our franchise in the toughest of times and the highest moments. His keen eye for talent led him to some of the best players in our team’s history, which led the team to some of our greatest accomplishments. We look forward to remembering and honoring his legacy this season as he is formally inducted into our Ring of Honor.”

Our condolences go out to Reese’s family, friends and loved ones on their loss.