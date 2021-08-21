Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love wasn’t cleared to play Saturday but is day to day

Getty Images

Jordan Love did not play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Jets.

Coach Matt LaFleur announced after the game that Love was not cleared to play. The backup quarterback has a shoulder strain.

LaFleur said Love is day to day, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and the team’s TV broadcast said Love is expected to play in the preseason finale against the Bills.

Love hurt his throwing shoulder in the Packers’ preseason opener and missed practice last week.

Kurt Benkert started Saturday and played most of the game. He completed 18 of 25 passes for 151 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jake Dolegala, signed earlier this week, was intercepted on his only pass attempt.