Mitchell Trubisky: It felt good to come back to Chicago and play well

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky started plenty of games at Soldier Field as a member of the Bears, but Saturday brought an opportunity to try out the other side of the field.

Trubisky signed with the Bills as a free agent this offseason and got the start in the team’s second preseason game thanks to the decision to sit Josh Allen in Chicago. Trubisky made the most of the opportunity.

The Bills scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and added a pair of field goals before Trubisky handed the reins of the offense to Jake Fromm after halftime. Trubisky was 20-of-28 for 221 yards and a touchdown and said it was a good feeling to do so well in a return to his old stomping grounds.

“It feels good,” Trubisky said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “It felt good to come back and play well and I owe a lot of that to my teammates — run after catch, great plays on defense, great plays on special teams, dominated the field position and turnover battle in the first half, and we did our job on offense and scored points. I just thought we were efficient. I feel comfortable in this offense going down and it felt good to do it against these guys.”

If Trubisky had more halves like that over the last four years, he probably would have been starting for the Bears on Saturday or resting for the regular season. He’ll have to settle for giving the Bills reason to think they’ll be OK if they have to turn to their backup quarterback at some point this year.