Saints put Tommylee Lewis on IR

Getty Images

Wide receiver Tommylee Lewis’ bid to make the Saints came to an end on Saturday.

The Saints announced that Lewis has been placed on injured reserve. The move was announced along with the previously reported signings of kicker Aldrick Rosas and safety Jeff Heath. The Saints also waived tight end Josh Pederson.

Lewis signed with the Saints in July. He spent three seasons with the team from 2016 to 2018 and returned to the team last season after spending part of August with the Panthers.

Lewis had one catch for five yards while also seeing time as a kick and punt returner in five games last season. He had 20 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns in his first stint with the team.