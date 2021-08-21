Will Dak Prescott be less than 100 percent all year?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 21, 2021, 9:56 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

During halftime of Friday night’s Chiefs-Cardinals game on ESPN, Adam Schefter made a comment that felt initially like a throwaway line but that, based on the words used, seems significant after playing it back a couple of times.

Regarding Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his lingering absence due to a shoulder strain, Schefter said, “He’s not fully back, he may not be back all season long.”

Schefter pointed to the shoulder injury and the broken ankle from last year, and he didn’t specify which injury would potentially keep Dak at under 100 percent. However, the shoulder injury quite possibly resulted from the ankle injury.

Simms has said that Prescott’s throwing motion looks different, possibly because he’s overcompensating with his arm for a back foot that he’s reluctant to plant (consciously or not) as aggressively as he did before suffering the broken ankle.

That’s the challenge, one that could last for all of the 2021 season — and one that could impact not only his availability but also his performance. Compensating for the ankle. Compensating for the shoulder. Struggling to not think about traffic around the leg. Trusting the ankle when deciding in a nanosecond whether to tuck the ball and run. Trusting the arm to make aggressive throws that could re-strain a shoulder injury that is, essentially, a baseball pitching injury.

Dak has incredible toughness and will. He’s overcome far more than what he’ll be facing this year. But it’s a delicate balance. He needs to understand the connection between his brain and his body in a way he perhaps never has. As his legs or arms strive to reach the full limits of their capabilities, the control room sealed inside his skull could be tapping the brakes, even if he doesn’t want to do that.

The urgency is there, especially with a visit to the Buccaneers coming in 19 days. It’s critical for the Cowboys to protect Dak from himself, even if he’ll be unhappy about it. The goal should be to get him “fully back,” however long it takes.

Along the way, it would make more sense to have a better No. 2 to Prescott. That hasn’t happened yet; at this point, it seems unlikely that there would be enough time to get a new quarterback up to speed.

12 responses to “Will Dak Prescott be less than 100 percent all year?

  1. It doesn’t matter with all that guaranteed money does it? He will be what he was before the injury…..a very average QB that is ovehyped. That injury or giant contract doesn’t change anything.

  2. Is Dak getting all this attention because he’s a Cowboy? Because of his really ridiculous contract? He’s at best an average quarterback, at best. I think this over coverage of Dak must be due to him being on America’s Team.

  5. Wow.
    Expected that contract to be revealed as a huge mistake, but before even week one is a stunning accomplishment by the Cowboys.

  7. 30 years ago this wouldn’t even be considered a injury let alone news worthy. Basically oh your shoulder hurts? Put some ice on it and get back out there!!!

  9. Anyone else notice Dak seems like a whiney bitch on hard knocks? Or does anyone even watch that any more?

  10. Dak was not that good to begin with. Cowboys got all hung up with this guy having those in the media telling how great he was. Now he is damaged goods and they are stuck with him and a big contract. Zeke and Dak yikes. Good luck Cowboys.

  11. GM Jerry squandered his cap on injury prone qb and an injury prone position (running back). GM Bill has five excellent backs in camp and two servicable qbs at bargain prices. some things never change.

  12. Have to admit I’m surprised about the comments here – and I agree with them. Said from the beginning that while he “may” have had the leverage and the Cowboys would likely do something dumb anyway, he just isn’t a very good QB. He can put up the stats but so can Kirk Cousins and even tho he got paid, I don’t know many teams that will be clamoring for his services these days. This almost sounds like an out for the media that hyped him in the first place. “Oh we were right but…”

