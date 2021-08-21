Will Parks fined $5,500 for low block against the 49ers

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Will Parks became the first player fined under the NFL’s new rule for blocks below the waist. The NFL docked him $5,500.

With 49ers offensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi attempting to block Parks on an outside run, Parks went low in an attempt to avoid Kaufusi. Parks hit Kaufusi low and officials penalized the Chiefs 15 yards for an illegal low block.

It was the first penalty under the expanded rule. It’s a safe bet it won’t be the last.

In other fines issued by the league after the first full week of the preseason, according to NFL Media:

Chiefs running back ﻿Darwin Thompson﻿ lost $4,900 for headbutting a 49ers player.

Colts running back ﻿Benny LeMay, Ravens cornerback ﻿Chris Westry﻿ and Saints defensive tackle Jalen Dalton﻿ each will pay $3,667 for unsportsmanlike conduct after being called for taunting.

Bills defensive end ﻿Efe Obada﻿ was fined $6,944 for a low hit on Lions quarterback Tim Boyle.