Zach Wilson plays most of first half, throws two TD passes

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson‘s first preseason outing ended after two possessions and didn’t feature a touchdown.

Outing No. 2 went longer and it went better. Wilson capped his third drive of Saturday’s game against the Packers with an 18-yard touchdown strike to tight end Tyler Kroft. Wilson piloted the team to a field goal on the opening possession against a Packers team playing mostly backups after two days of joint practices during the week.

Wilson remained in the game for a fourth possession, which started on Green Bay’s 30-yard line after a long kickoff return by Corey Ballentine. After a pair of Ty Johnson runs, Wilson hit Kroft for another 18-yard score.

Wide receiver Corey Davis said this week that his chemistry with Wilson was “definitely getting there” and the two players showed off how things are developing early in the game. Wilson hit Davis for 14 yards on a third down and followed that up with a 27-yarder to set up Kroft’s first touchdown catch. The duo also hooked up for a 24-yard gain on a third down on the first opening drive and a five-yarder before a punt on the second possession.

That’s promising stuff for a combo the Jets will be counting on this year and Wilson’s 9-of-11, 128-yard outing was exactly the kind of game the Jets likely wanted to see when he took the field on Saturday. The Eagles are on tap in the final preseason outing and then attention will turn to making sure Wilson can be just as sharp against the Panthers in Week 1.