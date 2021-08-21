Zach Wilson plays most of first half, throws two TD passes

Posted by Josh Alper on August 21, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT
New York Jets v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson‘s first preseason outing ended after two possessions and didn’t feature a touchdown.

Outing No. 2 went longer and it went better. Wilson capped his third drive of Saturday’s game against the Packers with an 18-yard touchdown strike to tight end Tyler Kroft. Wilson piloted the team to a field goal on the opening possession against a Packers team playing mostly backups after two days of joint practices during the week.

Wilson remained in the game for a fourth possession, which started on Green Bay’s 30-yard line after a long kickoff return by Corey Ballentine. After a pair of Ty Johnson runs, Wilson hit Kroft for another 18-yard score.

Wide receiver Corey Davis said this week that his chemistry with Wilson was “definitely getting there” and the two players showed off how things are developing early in the game. Wilson hit Davis for 14 yards on a third down and followed that up with a 27-yarder to set up Kroft’s first touchdown catch. The duo also hooked up for a 24-yard gain on a third down on the first opening drive and a five-yarder before a punt on the second possession.

That’s promising stuff for a combo the Jets will be counting on this year and Wilson’s 9-of-11, 128-yard outing was exactly the kind of game the Jets likely wanted to see when he took the field on Saturday. The Eagles are on tap in the final preseason outing and then attention will turn to making sure Wilson can be just as sharp against the Panthers in Week 1.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Zach Wilson plays most of first half, throws two TD passes

  2. Wilson looked really, really good. I liked Darnold but Zach has much more of an upside.

  5. Yes superted that’s what you’re hearing. It’s only preseason and there are backups all over the field but seeing a rookie quarterback that will start the regular season play with poise, be decisive and not force throws in live game action is encouraging. It’s good progress and nice to see, nothing more.

  6. SuperTed says:
    August 21, 2021 at 6:08 pm

    Wilson looked smooth against the 3rd string GB Defense? Is that what I’m hearing?

    ————————————————————————————

    Years ago, preseason was used by the veterans to get in shape. Now, the veterans pretty much stay in shape all year ’round and they hardly play because everyone is so afraid of injuries. The other reason is the coaches have a lot less time to evaluate the young players. So — it’s natural for Wilson to play against the Packers young and back up players. He does look like he is a skilled young man and I wish him luck in his career.
    At the start of the season, we’ll see a lot of mistakes from just about every team in terms of off side penalties or illegal motion penalties because the players don’t have their timing down yet. Same thing with QB’s and receivers — they’ll be missing on passes they would normally hit 10 times out of 10 because their timing isn’t there. It’s the price they pay for having less preseason games and less work outs by the players (like the old two-a-days).
    It’s got to be much harder for the head coaches and assistants because they need to do a lot more with a lot less time to do it.
    I understand it, but it’s why I pay even less attention to preseason games than I ever did before, and I paid very little attention to them back then.
    One funny thing, since this involves the Jets — I remember one year they won all 5 of their preseason games, and living in NY, I hadn’t seen the Jets’ fans that excited since they won the Super Bowl in 1969. But the regular season came, and if memory serves me correctly, they won about 4 games all year (and it might have been even less than 4). I laughed because I saw it coming and they didn’t.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.