Adam Thielen emerges from Week Two of the preseason with a thigh bruise

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen played in only four snaps of Saturday’s night game against the Colts. On the last one, a short pass to Thielen that he didn’t catch, he pulled up and began limping.

After the game, coach Mike Zimmer explained that Thielen had indeed been injured.

“He got a knee to the thigh, so he’s got a thigh bruise,” Zimmer told reporters.

The injury isn’t believed to be serious. However, any injury to Thielen or Justin Jefferson (who banged up a shoulder earlier in camp) underscores the lack of depth that the Vikings have at the position. K.J. Osborn, Chad Beebe, and Dede Westbrook are the other options.

Thielen turns 31 today. Three weeks from today, he’ll presumably be on the field when the Vikings take on the Bengals in Cincinnati.