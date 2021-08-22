Arthur Smith: AJ McCarron is heartbroken

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron will undergo an MRI on Sunday, but he and the team are bracing for bad news on his injured right knee.

“I really feel for AJ McCarron,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said, via Scott Bair of the team website. “Any time something like that happens, when it’s non-contact, it’s tough because you know how much work these guys put into it. I feel for him. We’ll get the MRI to confirm, but he’s heartbroken. He had bounced back and was out there fighting for his team, trying to get extra yards. I understand injuries are part of the game, but there’s still a human element. I feel for him.”

The Falcons backup quarterback was injured in the first quarter. It’s unclear whether McCarron injured his knee on a 7-yard run while fighting for a first down or the non-contact play on the next snap.

Feleipe Franks replaced McCarron and played the rest of the game. The Falcons have only three quarterbacks on their roster, so they will have to replace McCarron on the roster this week.

“You’re always going to look to improve the team,” Smith said. “We’re going to have to assess and see what the injury is. Until we get an MRI. . . . We’re always looking to improve the roster. If it is long-term, we could continue to look.”