Frank Reich likely needs another week to make QB decision

USA TODAY Sports

With Carson Wentz still out following foot surgery, Colts head coach Frank Reich has a decision to make as to who will keep the proverbial QB1 seat warm.

But after last night’s game against the Vikings, Reich doesn’t seem ready to choose quite yet.

Rookie Sam Ehlinger started the contest and finished 8-of-13 passing for 70 yards with a pair of interceptions. Ehlinger also had a pair of carries for 11 yards. Jacob Eason was 16-of-27 for 132 yards. Each QB led Indianapolis to six points.

“[T]hey both did some good things, made some good plays,” Reich said in his press conference. “Obviously Sam had two kind of tipped balls that turned into interceptions. Have to clean that up. Jacob missed one or two things early but then hit some big plays. But we’ll learn from those. I think both did positive things. I’ve got to look at the film more closely to get a full evaluation.”

While Reich had talked about potentially settling on QB before the third preseason game, it doesn’t sound like that’s going to be the case.

“[M]y hunch is that we’re going to need to see another week. My hunch is we’re probably going to need to see another week,” Reich said. “I think both guys are doing enough, showing enough good signs. Both guys have made enough mistakes; that’s normal. It’s hard out there. It’s not easy. So we’ll just, we’ve got a whole other week of practice, one more preseason game. I’m not sure yet about the play time and who will start.”

At some point, the Colts will need to make a choice and get that player ready for the season. There is an extended period of time after the last preseason game and before Week One, so whoever the quarterback is can get significant reps with the starters. But based on Reich’s comments, Eason or Ehlinger has some work to do to create separation.