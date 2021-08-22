Greedy Williams leaves Sunday’s game with a groin injury

Getty Images

Cornerback Greedy Williams was one of the few projected Browns regulars to suit up for Sunday’s preseason game against the Giants, but he didn’t wind up staying in the game all that long.

Williams started alongside first-round pick Greg Newsome II, but left in the first quarter. The Browns announced that Williams has a groin injury and A.J. Green took his place in the lineup.

The Browns are giving Williams preseason playing time because he missed all of last season with a nerve injury to his shoulder.

Newsome and Williams are both candidates to start with Denzel Ward on the outside of the defense, so any extended absence for Williams would likely lead to the rookie getting the nod in Week 1.