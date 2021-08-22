Justin Fields: It’s disrespectful for fans to chant my name when Andy Dalton is playing

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 22, 2021, 3:06 PM EDT
Chicago fans are making their voices heard that they want Justin Fields to be the Bears’ starting quarterback, but as long as Andy Dalton has the job, Fields hopes Dalton has the fans’ support too.

Fields said he was uncomfortable with hearing fans cheer his name while Dalton was still on the field with the starting offense during Saturday’s preseason game.

“I noticed it, of course. The fans are awesome, but they also have to realize Andy is a human being too,” Fields said. “Andy is out there on the field right now, so I really think it’s kind of disrespectful to Andy, them cheering my name like that. They have to trust in coach to make sure he’s making the right decisions and cheer Andy on. That’s not helping Andy play better, them cheering my name. That’s not doing that. So I would say my advice to them would be just cheer for who’s out there playing on the field.”

Fields is being a good teammate with his comments, but the reality is Dalton isn’t going to be a popular man in Chicago this year. The fans want to see Fields, and as long as Dalton is on the field, he’ll be seen as the reason the fans aren’t getting what they want.

9 responses to “Justin Fields: It’s disrespectful for fans to chant my name when Andy Dalton is playing

  1. Piece of friendly advice Justin, don’t try to tell a huge group of fans frothing at the mouth on game day. Who are actually there to CHEER your team what to do or criticize their behavior all you are going to do is draw their wrath. Thank them for their enthusiasm and you hold them dear to your heart, but your supporting him cause coach said he’s our leader. Even if you completely feel otherwise and want to say he’ll yeah I want in. Play the crowd right it will be your friend when times are good and will cut you a little slack when times are bad. So embrace them, dont criticize it’s a no win situate for you if you do.

  2. It’s disrespectful how you call yourself a QB who can’t complete 90% of the passing tree and read blitz pick ups.
    Just keep chucking bomb left since that’s all you can complete and oh checkdowns.
    Just hold the ball longer don’t worry pro dbs get tired and give up like college kids.

  5. Bears fans were just bitter because trubisky lit it up, was the best qb for the day by far.

  8. Don’t worry, Justin. There’s plenty more chanting to come. Just not the kind you’re expecting.

  9. I know I’m crazy but it seems like the young man has the right mentality. I’m rooting for him whenever it’s his time and beforehand.

