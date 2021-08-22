Justin Fields: It’s disrespectful for fans to chant my name when Andy Dalton is playing

Getty Images

Chicago fans are making their voices heard that they want Justin Fields to be the Bears’ starting quarterback, but as long as Andy Dalton has the job, Fields hopes Dalton has the fans’ support too.

Fields said he was uncomfortable with hearing fans cheer his name while Dalton was still on the field with the starting offense during Saturday’s preseason game.

“I noticed it, of course. The fans are awesome, but they also have to realize Andy is a human being too,” Fields said. “Andy is out there on the field right now, so I really think it’s kind of disrespectful to Andy, them cheering my name like that. They have to trust in coach to make sure he’s making the right decisions and cheer Andy on. That’s not helping Andy play better, them cheering my name. That’s not doing that. So I would say my advice to them would be just cheer for who’s out there playing on the field.”

Fields is being a good teammate with his comments, but the reality is Dalton isn’t going to be a popular man in Chicago this year. The fans want to see Fields, and as long as Dalton is on the field, he’ll be seen as the reason the fans aren’t getting what they want.