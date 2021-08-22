L.J. Fort out for season with torn ACL

Getty Images

What was feared has now been confirmed.

According to multiple reports, Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort tore his ACL and will be out for the season.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said after Saturday’s game against the Panthers that Fort got his leg caught in the turf. The linebacker left the contest during the second quarter.

Fort’s injury leaves the Ravens with Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Chris Board, Kristian Welch, and Otaro Alaka at inside linebacker on their roster.

Fort has been in the league since 2012, initially entering as an undrafted free agent. He’s played for the Ravens since 2019 after previous stints with Cleveland, Denver, Seattle, Cincinnati, New England, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia.

He’s played 91 career games with 19 starts.